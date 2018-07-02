Bodhi Linux 5.0.0 Release Candidate

Today I am very pleased to share the hard work of the Bodhi Team with our latest 5.0.0 pre-release disc which we are tagging as a “Release Candidate”. These disc images have no major issues that our team has been made aware of and will likely be fairly close to the images we will tag as a stable release later this Summer. Past providing our rock solid Moksha Desktop on an Ubuntu 18.04 base, these disc images are the first to feature our fresh new look which is a modified version of the popular “Arc Dark” theme colorized in Bodhi Green. Also included are a fresh default wall paper, login screen, and splash scenes as your system starts up.

Bodhi 5.0.0 Release Candidate Disc Images

Standard Release – ISO Download

Legacy Release – ISO Download

If you are unsure which disc image is best for you, please see our wiki page here detailing the difference between them. You should note we still do not have an “AppPack” release for our 5.0.0 series yet. This will be included with our second Release Candidate (if needed) as well as the final Stable Release. If all goes as planned we will move to having 5.0.0 be our Stable Release mid August. While this may seem like a long release cycle for some, we much prefer to be confident that our software is stable before calling it such rather than rushing things just to push a release out the door.

If you hit any issues, have a suggestion, or just want to let us know about something you like you can do so via our Linux Questions sub forum here, subreddit here, or our Discord channel here.

May and June 2018 donation totals have also been added to the donations page. Shout out to Flymo for his years of support, our members, and everyone else who sent in some contributions to keep our servers running. Bodhi is a labor of love for those of us making it, but we certainly appreciate not having to pay for our server costs out of our own pockets as well.

Below you can find some screenshots of our default look at feel across this release. Feel free to reuse these in any media sharing you do with regards to this release.