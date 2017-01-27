Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 Released

Today I am happy to announce the first scheduled update release of the Bodhi Linux 4 branch – Bodhi Linux 4.1.0. This release serves to package up the fixes for a few bugs that slipped through the cracks in the 4.0.0 release, as well as provided updated package sets for the install ISO images. Most notably these ISO images come with EFL 1.18.4, Linux Kernel 4.8, and a new Moksha Theme based on the “Arc Dark” theme. Existing Bodhi 4.0.0 users already have the bug fixes incorporated into these ISO images, but they will need to manually install the newer kernel and theme if they wish to utilize them.

If you can spare some bandwidth please seed the torrent files for as long as you can.

Also – it has been brought to my attention that someone snagged some of our images from the “pre-release” folder that still had some issues and created unofficial torrents of them. If you are using a torrent download of Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 please make sure it came from our Source Forge page linked above and your md5sums match.

Screenshots of the new Arc Dark Theme: